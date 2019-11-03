DFO suspended for sexual misconduct

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Saturday placed Debarchan Behera, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Rayagada, under suspension with immediate effect on charges of sexual misconduct at workplace and large-scale corruption by him.

Behera has been placed under suspension with immediate effect taking note of the sensitivity and seriousness of allegations against him, the Chief Miniter’s Office (CMO) said. According to the CMO, there were serious allegations of corruption/irregularities against Behera relating to construction and maintenance of government building, working on bamboo SSO coupes and purchase of store articles.

Besides, there were allegations of sexual harassment to women staff at workplace against Behera.



“This is serious in nature and violates provisions of Conduct Rules for government servants, the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013,” the CMO said and added further serious allegations against Behera are under enquiry.

