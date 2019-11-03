In a daring step, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik writes history for father Biju Patnaik

Gopabandhu Dash By

There are certain decisions that are taken very rarely in the history. Because, such decisions, in which personal emotions and public good are inalienably involved, are hard to take. The decision taken by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, to remove the Samadhi (memorial) of his legendary father and former chief minister of Odisha Biju Patnaik from Swargadwar in Puri is one such instance. History will mark this day in its notebook.

First, about Swargadwar. There are geographies and within that there are some sacred geographies. If Puri Jagannath represents the spiritual epicentre of Odisha, it’s culture and faith system; Swargadwar represents the “sacred space” that connects the mortals with the Immortal. Yes, it is the cremation space overlooking Bay of Bengal where the faithfuls want their journey on earth to end. It is the place where impermanence meets eternal reality face to face; where the travails of day to day have the ‘darshan’ of the ultimate truth.

When the legendary Biju Patnaik died in 1997, a collective sense of loss, bereavement overwhelmed Odisha. A never seen before surge of emotion gripped the state. Swargadwar was the obvious place for his last rites. But, what was not anticipated was the unprecedented move of people, who have boundless love for Biju Babu, to construct a Samadhi there. The important point to note here is: at that time Biju Patnaik was not the chief minister of the State. But he was Biju Patnaik, the Tall Man of the Indian politics.

History is a narrative, and the urge to leave footprints for the future generations to trace, recall and commemorate has been the greatest motivation and driving force for the kings and leaders throughout the ages. Statues, mausoleums and samadhis that commemorate the memories of kings and great men and women are part of such narrative.

But there are people who are taller than such symbolism. The Tall Man Biju Patnaik is one such personality. And his son, the fifth time Chief Minister knows it well and he has made it known to the world by ordering removal of his own father’s Samadhi.

As Naveen Patnaik said Biju Patnaik lives in the hearts of 4.5 crore Odias. By removing his Samadhi for a noble cause of public good, Naveen Patnaik has made a silent but profound statement. Public interest is paramount. And, Biju Babu would love this decision. A decision that has no parallel in the known history. No one could have dared to do this other than the worthy son of the Tall Man himself.

Biju Patnaik never had aura of his own personality and achievement affecting his level-headedness. “Jagannath, there is no leader except Jagannath” Biju Patnaik declared once. “I am the descendant of the Karavela dynasty, my culture is Jagannath, my tradition is Jagannath, my state is Kalinga because it has excelled in all forms of arts” and these were Biju Babu’s very words.

Now his son has decided to remove the Samadhi of his father Biju Patnaik and transform Swargadwar to be a beautiful artistic place, a peaceful crematorium. Yes, Biju Patnaik will not have a Samadhi at Swargadwar. So be it. Because as Naveen Patnaik has said Biju Patnaik lives in the hearts of Odia people.



Biju Patnaik’s Samadhi which had the power of its presence will now have the power of its absence. It means one and the same. In a way that is what “Samadhi” is all about.



(The writer is a senior bureaucrat and Officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister, Odisha)