Odisha Lokayukta summons six officials over alleged misappropriation of funds

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Lokayukta has summoned six officials of Jajpur district following allegations of misappropriation of funds amounting to around Rs 23 crore allocated under various schemes for development of Nagada that made headlines for malnutrition deaths three years back.



The anti-corruption panel has served notice on Project Director of DRDA, Sukinda Block Development Officer, Jajpur town Executive Engineer of Rural Development-1, Executive Engineer (Electrical) of Dhabalgiri at Jajpur Road, Executive Engineer (RWSS) and District Social Welfare Officer following a petition.

The officials have been asked to file replies within six weeks and the matter has been listed for further hearing on December 9. As many as 21 children from Juang tribe had died of malnutrition within a short span of time in 2016 in Nagada.



The state government had made a number of interventions engaging officials of various departments after it drew flak from various quarters for the incident. RDC (Central) was appointed as chairman of a team of officials to monitor all government activities in Nagada village.

A five-member team from a Bhubaneswar-based civil society group had visited Nagada in June for physical verification of utilisation of funds after an RTI reply revealed that projects worth around Rs 23 crore have been sanctioned for different works in the hill-top village.



The team found half hazard and substandard works, low quality of houses constructed under BPGY, electricity connection without supply of power, no supply of drinking water, failure of food security programme and huge misappropriation of funds in construction activities.

With a comparative chart on utilisation of funds and physical works, the Lokayukta was moved in August seeking an independent investigation into the irregularities and large scale corruption. Last month, the National Human Rights Commission had sought a report from the government on measures taken to prevent malnutrition among residents of Nagada.



The rights had panel also directed the Chief Secretary to depose before it, if he fails to submit the report by November 11.