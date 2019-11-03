Home States Odisha

Odisha's Kendrapara district plumbers lauded for excelling in sanitary business

SIPT  will offer advanced and industry-oriented courses to train plumbers manpower on correct skills and help them learn about new products, installation, service and  maintenance. 

Published: 03rd November 2019 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey on Saturday lauded the plumbers of Kendrapara district

Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey on Saturday lauded the plumbers of Kendrapara district.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey on Saturday lauded the plumbers of Kendrapara district for excelling in the sanitary business both in India and abroad. Inaugurating an advanced plumbing laboratory of Indian Plumbing Skills Council (IPSC), funded under the CSR foundation of HSIL Limited at the State Institute of Plumbing and Technology (SIPT,) Pattamundai, Pandey said thousands of people from the district have been eking out their livelihood by doing plumbing work across the country and abroad.

“Stories of plumbers of Kendrapara returning to their villages after a decade with a lot of money simply abound. Plumbers of the district are role models for us,” he said.  

The modern laboratory will give an impetus to the training initiatives of Indian plumbing industry and developing highly skilled manpower. 

SIPT  will offer advanced and industry-oriented courses to train plumbers manpower on correct skills and help them learn about new products, installation, service and maintenance. 

The laboratory aims to bridge the gap between conventional and modern plumbing and will help increase employability skills of plumbers. In addition to it, the training at the laboratory will include entrepreneurial skills, which will help in bringing out nano-entrepreneurs within the candidates, said the Union Minister. In his address, Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry and MSME Pratap Sarangi said Odisha continues to be the main base of plumbers who are known for their expertise. 

“Pattamundai is famous for its plumber community and in the district almost every household has at least one member working in the plumbing trade. It is great to see an iconic brand like Hindware partnering with Skill India Mission,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahendra Nath Pandey Kendrapara Kendrapara Plumbers
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp