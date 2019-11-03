Projects galore, execution doubtful in Odisha

Bijay Chaki By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Mo Sarkar charter implemented by Odisha government under its 5T Initiative from October 2 has, no doubt, brought to focus the need to streamline functioning of police stations and hospitals and it has helped services improve at many places.With Ministers and senior bureaucrats inspecting the facilities personally, the air of enthusiasm is palpable. The government, to keep the momentum, has made a spate of announcements to improve the infrastructure and services thereby.

However, exactly a month after the launch of Mo Sarkar, there is little clarity on how the Government is going to fund these announcements. Official sources said financial implications of announcements made by the Chief Minister for hospitals, the establishment of medical colleges and other infrastructure improvements in the health sector will be over Rs 500 crore. The announcements have not been vetted by the State Cabinet, neither any guideline issued by any department so far. However, the Finance department is tight-lipped about the issue.

Interestingly, several senior BJD leaders maintain that provisions for the projects announced by the government are likely to be made in the Supplementary Budget to be placed in the Assembly on November 13. Political opponents of the BJD are not critical about the announcements as these will improve health sector infrastructure across the State. But going by the track record of the State Government in executing past announcements, they too have doubts about their implementation.

“Odisha Government had announced to set up a Health University in 2015 and a second Agriculture University in Western Odisha. These have been forgotten by the Government by now. Now, these are new announcements. Let us wait and watch,” leader of the Congress Legislature Party Narasingh Mishra said. While Finance department officials were not available for comment, BJD spokespersons also avoided to be quoted on the subject stating that as these are Government projects.

The Chief Minister has, so far, announced upgradation of district headquarters hospitals (DHHs) at Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Nayagarh, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur and Government hospital at Rourkela. The announcements include increase in the number of beds in the DHHs and filling up the infrastructure gaps.

Besides, the Chief Minister had announced establishment of medical college at Phulbani and augmentation of the existing medical college at Koraput. The Government had also declared additional contingency fund of Rs 17.5 crore for all 587 police stations of Odisha, incentives for sportspersons and financial assistance for childcare institutions.