Deaf, dumb woman raped by employer’s son

The woman was working as a maidservant in the house of Amulya’s father, who is a wealthy person in Badaldeipur.

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old deaf and dumb woman has been allegedly raped and impregnated by the son of her employer at Badaldeipur village within Junagarh police limits.
The 34-year-old accused, Amulya Biswal, has been detained and is being questioned, police said on Sunday. Family of the victim had met Kalahandi SP B Gangadhar on Saturday after coming to know about her seven-month pregnancy.

The woman was working as a maidservant in the house of Amulya’s father, who is a wealthy person in Badaldeipur. Taking advantage of her disability, the accused raped her over a period of several months and impregnated her. The victim could not reveal her plight to her family because of her disability.

Sources said after knowing about her plight, the woman’s brother approached Amulya’s family members. However, they refuted the allegation and denied Amulya’s involvement in the incident. The accused family members even pressurised the victim not to report the matter to police.Later, the victim and her brother met Gangadhar and narrated their plight. On the direction of the SP, Junagarh police launched an investigation on the basis of the FIR lodged by the woman’s brother.

