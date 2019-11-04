Differently-abled deprived of facilities

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Government facilities elude differently-abled children of Dhenkanal district in the absence of basic identification documents.Differently-abled children, staying in open shelter homes, have been moving from pillar to post to get Aadhaar card and disability certificate, required for availing facilities earmarked for them by the Government.

District Child Welfare Committee chairperson Pratap Acharaya said recently two inmates of an open shelter home here had appeared before a medical board for availing disability certificate. But they were denied the document as they did not have Aadhaar card. Since the two are deaf and dumb and mentally challenged, their finger prints could not be recorded by the bio-metric device.

The inmates of Jiwanjyoti School for the Mentally Challenged too are facing similar problems in the absence of basic documents. School administrator and chief functionary Pradyumna Mohapatra said four inmates of the institution could not get Aadhaar card despite her best efforts. He said the Government must come up with an alternative to assist such children in getting their bio-metrics recorded for availing Aadhaar card.

Acharya said the District Forum for Children, constituted under the chairmanship of District and Sessions Judge, has been asked to find a solution to the problem. Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer Dr Niranjan Mishra said the opinion of experts will be taken to address the issue.