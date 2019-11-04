District police office inaugurated

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The newly constructed district police and reserve office buildings were inaugurated by Minister for Energy, Industries and MSME Capt Dibya Shankar Mishra here in the presence of DGP BK Sharma on Sunday.

The district police office building has been constructed at an estimated cost of `2.20 crore. The Minister also inaugurated a blood donation camp at the district police office and interacted with senior citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Capt Mishra said the message of ‘Mo Sarkar’ can reach the grassroots through police. He said attempts are being made to modernise the police force to tackle the menace of Naxalism in the State.

Sharma said the gap between police and public needs to be minimised. ‘Mo Sarkar’ is a medium to achieve this goal, he said.