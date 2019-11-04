Heritage plan discussed with Suando villagers in Odisha

By Express News Service

PURI: Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Pradeep Kumar Sahu and officials of INTACH on Sunday visited Suando village, the birthplace of Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das. The visit comes after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced to transform the village into a heritage site during the foundation laying ceremony of Suando Setu recently.

The visiting officials discussed the heritage project with the villagers. The blueprint of the project prepared by Puducherry-based INTACH was shown to the locals. Apart from developing the village, the approach road would be widened and re-laid. The officials said villagers were impressed with the plan and willingly offered their land for the project.

Co-convenor of INTACH Ashok Panda, local Block Development Officer Saroj Kumar Dutta and Tehsildar Kasturi Pradhan accompanied the ADM to Suando.