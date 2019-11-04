Home States Odisha

ICC seeks exploration of minerals in Odisha

Of over 150 million tonne stock of such ore at mines in the country, 85 million tonnes in Odisha alone has serious potential to land degradation and pollution hazards.

Published: 04th November 2019 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Iron Ore

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has sought expeditious measures for exploration of minerals and beneficiation of iron ore. Stating that India has remained one of the least explored countries and has very low spending on exploration compared to other leading mining countries, Chairman of ICC Odisha State Council M C Thomas said exploration of minerals should be incentivised.

“Only 10 per cent of available minerals in the country has been explored so far. There is a huge scope for ramping up exploration. The existing policy needs to be amended as currently, exploration is economically unattractive here,” he said. The industries body has also laid stress on beneficiation of iron ore as 56 per cent of iron ore produced is of low grade and it is not suitable for feeding into furnaces without beneficiation. Of over 150 million tonne stock of such ore at mines in the country, 85 million tonnes in Odisha alone has serious potential to land degradation and pollution hazards.

Convenor of steel and mines committee of ICC Odisha council Manish Kharbanda said Bhubaneswar-based Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT) has been playing an important role through its R&D for developing economically feasible ways for beneficiation of hematite.

“The industries should approach the lab, which will help in designing flow sheets and engineering to match with the site-specific mineralogy. Some policy intervention by the Government on pricing and tax regimes/levies on low-grade ore is also essential for effective utilisation of low-grade ore through beneficiation,” he added.

The miners, who attended the India Mining Conclave-2019 here, have also sought help from the State Government for timely auction of mines and smooth transition of clearances post-auction process to ensure continuity of mining operations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha minerals Indian Chamber of Commerce
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp