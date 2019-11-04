Home States Odisha

Land scarcity a challenge for Rourkela expansion

Rourkela is the nucleus of industrial activities and to sustain it and ensure further growth, the city needs to urgently expand its boundaries.

Rourkela

ROURKELA: Scarcity of land for major projects poses a major challenge for expansion of the Steel City.
Surrounded by Brahmani and Koel rivers from all sides, the city is grappling with an acute land crisis. On top of it, the Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) for formation of Greater Rourkela comprising peripheral rural areas has been lingering for nearly a decade.

The city also faces a nagging technical problem posed by territorial jurisdictions of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) and South Eastern Railway (SER). The boundaries of RSP and SER overlap at several places with Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) and this has hampered the integrated growth of the Smart City.
Sources said this is the reason mega projects worth around Rs 2,750 crore under the Smart City Mission have been crammed within the RMC limits and many of them may prove less fruitful in the long run.
A delegation of Rourkela Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI), led by its president Pravin Garg, last month handed over a memorandum to Chief Secretary Asit Tripahty, which among other things, insisted on immediate expansion of the city for its all-round economic growth.

Garg said Rourkela is the nucleus of industrial activities and to sustain it and ensure further growth, the city needs to urgently expand its boundaries to contiguous rural pockets. It would be possible if more entry points are created to the city. New bridges from Deogaon to Brikera and Panposh to Vedvyas over Brahmani river along with two more bridges from Panposh to Kuanrmunda and Padampur to Beldihi over Koel and Sankh rivers respectively are required to shift the growing demand for land to the peripheral pockets.

Meanwhile, Rourkela Development Authority (RDA) Planning Member R M Mishra said the final draft for CDP of Rourkela has been sent to the State Government for approval. He said after it is approved, the CDP will become a legally enforceable document.

The draft CDP, a mother document for planned growth and land, has 54 urban and sub-urban units under RMC limits, while 52 more village units have been added recently.The CDP envisages jurisdiction over 258 sq km with projection of infrastructure development demand till 2031 for a population of more than 10 lakh.

