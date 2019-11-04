Man found dead, role of Maoists suspected

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: A tribal man was found dead with his throat slit in a forest near the Maoist-infested Phataki village within Chandahandi police limits of Nabarangpur district on Saturday evening.

He was identified as Shyam Santa of Jampani village. A few locals first spotted the man’s body lying in a pool of blood in Phataki reserve forest and informed fellow villagers about the incident. Later, villagers rushed to the spot and identified the body to be of Shyam.

On Sunday, Shyam’s son Loda Santa reported the matter to Chandahandi police following which the latter seized the body. Since Shyam’s throat has been slit, villagers suspect it to be the handiwork of the Maoists.

Basing on Loda’s complaint, a case has been registered and the investigation is on, police said.