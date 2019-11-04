Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dismisses six government officers, withholds pension benefits of five others for corruption

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday dismissed six government officers from service and withheld pension benefits of five others for being involved in corruption, officials said.

The action by Patnaik is part of the state government's zero-tolerance towards corruption, they said.

The state government has so far dismissed 44 officers, withheld pension of 11 others and ordered premature retirement to 10 officials as part of it.

The officers who have been sacked from the government service are an assistant engineer in the works department in Malkangiri district, a junior engineer of the panchayati raj department in Sambalpur, a progress assistant of Nabarangpur, a forest range officer of Angul and an assistant executive engineer in the works department, NH Division, Berhampur besides an assistant enginner of the water resources department in Keonjhar.

The retired OAS officials whose pensions were discontinued are a former executive officer of Bargarh municipality, a former BDO of Khandapara block of Nayagarh and a former RTO of Koraput.

The other retired officials are Niranjan Jena, the assistant engineer of PWD at Sundargarh and a junior engineer of Khunta block in Mayurbhanj.