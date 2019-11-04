Home States Odisha

Two contract killers arrested in Odisha

Police on Saturday arrested two persons for the murder of one Rasmiranjan Swain of Jajang village within Tirtol police limits.

Published: 04th November 2019 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Police on Saturday arrested two persons for the murder of one Rasmiranjan Swain of Jajang village within Tirtol police limits. They are Jagannath Das and Rakesh Ranjan Muduli of Katra village. Rasmiranjan’s body was found floating in a pond at Katra village on October 24. He had been missing since October 22 and his family members suspected that he was murdered owing to the previous enmity. The victim’s brother, Jyoti Ranjan Swain, had lodged an FIR with Tirtol police station following which an investigation into the matter started.

Jyoti, in his complaint, stated that Rasmiranjan had left his house after getting a call from an unknown person on October 22 and two days later his body was floating in the pond. During the course of investigation, police came to know that the victim was in a physical relationship with a married woman from Katra against her wish. Rasmiranjan had threatened to kill her minor son and husband if she disclosed their relationship to anyone. When the torment become unbearable, the woman informed the matter to her husband, who works in Mumbai.

In July last year, Jagannath went to Mumbai in search of job where he met the woman’s husband, who is his cousin. The woman’s husband asked Jagannath to eliminate Rasmiranjan. Das agreed and the woman’s husband assured to pay him Rs 3,00,000 of which Rs 50,000 was paid in advance. Jagannath then roped in Rakesh Ranjan to help him in accomplishing the task.

In January this year, Jagannath returned to his native village. He became close to Rasmiranjan and on October 22, at around 7 pm,  called him to Katra bazaar. The three then consumed alcohol on the banks of the pond in Katra village. Later, Jagannath hit Rasmiranjan with a chopper and killed him. Then he, along with Rakesh Ranjan, disposed of the body along with the deceased’s motorcycle and mobile phone in the pond.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha crime
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp