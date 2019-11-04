Two contract killers arrested in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Police on Saturday arrested two persons for the murder of one Rasmiranjan Swain of Jajang village within Tirtol police limits. They are Jagannath Das and Rakesh Ranjan Muduli of Katra village. Rasmiranjan’s body was found floating in a pond at Katra village on October 24. He had been missing since October 22 and his family members suspected that he was murdered owing to the previous enmity. The victim’s brother, Jyoti Ranjan Swain, had lodged an FIR with Tirtol police station following which an investigation into the matter started.

Jyoti, in his complaint, stated that Rasmiranjan had left his house after getting a call from an unknown person on October 22 and two days later his body was floating in the pond. During the course of investigation, police came to know that the victim was in a physical relationship with a married woman from Katra against her wish. Rasmiranjan had threatened to kill her minor son and husband if she disclosed their relationship to anyone. When the torment become unbearable, the woman informed the matter to her husband, who works in Mumbai.

In July last year, Jagannath went to Mumbai in search of job where he met the woman’s husband, who is his cousin. The woman’s husband asked Jagannath to eliminate Rasmiranjan. Das agreed and the woman’s husband assured to pay him Rs 3,00,000 of which Rs 50,000 was paid in advance. Jagannath then roped in Rakesh Ranjan to help him in accomplishing the task.

In January this year, Jagannath returned to his native village. He became close to Rasmiranjan and on October 22, at around 7 pm, called him to Katra bazaar. The three then consumed alcohol on the banks of the pond in Katra village. Later, Jagannath hit Rasmiranjan with a chopper and killed him. Then he, along with Rakesh Ranjan, disposed of the body along with the deceased’s motorcycle and mobile phone in the pond.