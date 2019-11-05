Home States Odisha

150 self-help groups to buy paddy in nine Odisha districts

The Odisha government has decided to procure 60 lakh tonne of paddy including 10 lakh tonne of rabi crops.

Published: 05th November 2019 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

paddy fields, farmers, paddy

The women SHGs have been provided the necessary training for online procurement under P-PAS. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to ensure that farmers get minimum support price for kharif paddy and prevent them from exploitation of private traders, the state government has identified 150 women self-help groups (SHGs) to procure paddy in nine districts.

The women SHGs have been provided the necessary training for online procurement under P-PAS. “Members of the women SHGs have been properly trained how to check the quality of paddy under FAQ norms and maintain records,” said Food Supplies Minister R P Swain.

The women SHGs will procure paddy in major paddy producing districts of Bargarh, Balangir, Bhadrak, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Koraput, Nuapara, Sambalpur and Subarnapur. Paddy procurement for kharif season has already started from November 1 and will continue till March 31, 2020.

A decision to involve 150 women SHGs was taken after its success in Kalahandi district during the last kharif marketing season (KMS), he said

The Minister said 12.35 lakh farmers have registered under P-PAS to sell their paddy to government agencies under the price support system. The bank accounts of these farmers have been linked to their Aadhaar numbers to ensure that they get their dues within the stipulated time of 48 hours maximum.

Swain said the paddy procurement centres across the state were operating according to the guidelines and instructions laid down by the state government and farmers don’t need to wait for miller trucks at the mandis for hauling up their stocks.

The mandis (market yard/procurement centres) will remain open even if farmers do not turn up to sell their produce. The farmers will be given adequate time to bring their paddy to the mandis at their convenience for sale, he added.

The government has decided to procure 60 lakh tonne of paddy including 10 lakh tonne of rabi crops.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha SHGs Paddy Crops
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp