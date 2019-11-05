Compensation sought over UTP Joseph Tirkey’s death in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Family members of UTP Joseph Tirkey who died on Sunday, demanded compensation alleging that they were not informed about his health condition or death on time.

A resident of Vedvyas, he was lodged in the Rourkela Special Jail since August 25, 2018 after conviction in a murder case. Jailor Nirakar Padhi informed that after eating breakfast at 8.30 am, Tirkey vomited once but went to sleep without informing anyone about his health condition.

Two hours later, he again vomited and informed the jail doctor. Tirkey complained of uneasiness and burning sensation in his chest. The doctor gave him medicine for acidity, but 30 minutes later his vomiting frequency increased and the doctor administered an injection to stop vomiting. However, his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to Rourkela Government Hospital where he was declared brought dead at around 12.10 pm.

The inquest was delayed as his wife Parbati and family members alleged that they were not timely informed about his illness and demanded adequate compensation. They relented after persuasion of the jail authorities and local administration.