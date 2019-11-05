Home States Odisha

Cyclone Fani-hit people protest house damage aid delay in Odisha

By Express News Service

PURI: Hundreds of cyclone Fani-affected people, mostly women have been staging demonstration at the Collector’s office demanding house damage assistance which they alleged has been deprived to them.

Alleging irregularities and delay in release of assistance, the agitators claimed that though their houses were completely damaged in the cyclone, they have received only a paltry sum of money which was inadequate to carry out repair work. On the other hand, people whose houses were partially damaged have got full assistance of Rs 80,000.

They further complained that though their names figured in the beneficiary list, they were yet to get financial assistance. “While powerful and influential persons including government employees have got full assistance for house damage, many poor and real beneficiaries have been deprived of the benefit,” the agitators claimed.

Collector Balwant Singh said 2.75 lakh of the total listed 3.5 lakh families have already received financial assistance for house damage.

“Six counters were opened for receiving complaints regarding disbursement of house damage assistance. A fresh inquiry would be conducted on the basis of the complaints and officials found guilty of irregularities would be punished,” the Collector said.

Singh also said If anyone is found to have wrongly reported about house damage, they would be dealt with a heavy hand.

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson and Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra and local MLA Jayant Kumar Sarangi on Monday met the Collector and raised the issue of genuine beneficiaries being deprived of house damage assistance. They accused the ruling party leaders of influencing the process of disbursement of house damage assistance.

Singh assured them of a fair inquiry and said all eligible persons would get financial assistance for Fani damage.

Memorandum submitted to Lokayukta

Bhubaneswar: A group of people affected by cyclone Fani in Puri on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Lokayukta here alleging irregularities in distribution of compensation and government assistance for construction of houses damaged in the storm. The victims urged the Lokayukta to look into the matter and direct the government to include them in the list of cyclone-affected persons entitled for government assistance.

The victims, who had come from Satyabadi, Bramhagiri and other parts of Puri district, alleged that though they were assured of government assistance after their houses were damaged in the cyclone, that hit the State on May 3 this year, they are yet to receive it.

