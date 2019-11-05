Home States Odisha

Identity cards for eight lakh Persons with Disabilities soon in Odisha

The Id cards will be used for verification while providing benefits such as pension, assistance equipment, incentives, skill development training, scholarship and more.

Published: 05th November 2019 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Wheelchair, Disabled

The State Disability Rehabilitation Centre can also issue the Id cards to people having a disability certificate. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In order to maintain transparency in providing social benefits meant for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), the state government on Monday asked the Collectors to issue identity cards to differently-abled people immediately.

Secretary of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department Bhaskar Jyoti Sharma in an instruction to the Collectors said around eight lakh differently-abled persons, who have been issued disability certificates by the Health and Family Welfare department, be given priority for issuance of identity cards in the first phase.

The Id cards will be used for verification while providing benefits such as pension, assistance equipment, incentives, skill development training, scholarship and admission under special education programmes to PwDs.

The department has also framed guidelines for distribution of Id cards to the differently-abled. For the convenience of the PwDs, the Id cards will be issued at different health care centres, educational institutions and teacher training centres under the department.

The State Disability Rehabilitation Centre can also issue the Id cards to people having a disability certificate.

A survey will be carried out to identify PwDs for issuance of disability certificates and Id cards. This apart, the Government will soon come up with a dedicated website to receive applications for Id cards from the applicants. The guidelines will also be issued to the Collectors shortly, said department officials

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Persons with Disabilities Odisha Government
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp