Kendrapara Credit Cooperative Society president held on sexual harassment charge

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA/BHUBANESWAR: President of Kendrapara Credit Cooperative Society Limited (KCCSL) Pramod Kumar Sahu was arrested at Kendrapara on Sunday night for allegedly sexually harassing a 23-year-old female employee of the society.

He was nabbed from his residence at Baniamala within Kendrapara town limits and produced in a local court on Monday which rejected his bail plea and remanded him in judicial custody. A week back, she had released an audio on social media of Sahu seeking sexual favour from her.

The girl had filed a written complaint in the local police station in April this year but no action was taken against him allegedly for the political clout he enjoyed. Sahu allegedly outraged the modesty of the girl on several occasions when she was employed as a clerk in the coop society office at Kendrapara town.



She had alleged that he had called her to his office chamber many times and touched her inappropriately. He also invited her to his farmhouse at Gop on the outskirts of Kendrapara town but when she refused, she was transferred from Kendrapara to Marsaghai branch of the society. Harassed, she resigned from the job.

Even after her resignation when police did not register a case against him, she approached the Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate court which directed the police in July to file the case against the former BJD state general secretary.

Subsequently, police filed a case against him on July 23 under Sections 509, 354A(sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 294 (use of obscene language) of the Indian Penal Code.



After investigation, Sahu was arrested on Sunday night. The girl’s statement was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC on Wednesday last. She also appeared before the Local Complaint Committee (LCC) on Saturday which directed Sahu to appear before it on Wednesday.

The complainant told mediapersons that she is happy with Sahu’s arrest and hoped that the court will give her justice. Meanwhile, the president of district unit of BJP Duryodhan Sahoo alleged that police had been shielding Sahu for more than six months as he is a senior leader and general secretary of the ruling party.

Refuting the allegation, his BJD counterpart Kishore Tarei said Sahu had resigned from the BJD general secretary post last year. “The Opposition is trying to link Sahu with BJD with an ulterior motive”, he said.

The Registrar of cooperative societies Bibhuti Bhusan Pattnaik has also issued a show cause to Sahu and asked him to explain within seven days why he will not be removed from office of member as well as president of the committee of management of KCCSL.



Sahu has been debarred from attending office and discharge duties under sub-section (8) of section 32 of the Odisha Cooperative Societies Act, 1962 till the matter is finalised. Vice-president of the co-ep society will act as in-charge president till the matter is decided.