Home States Odisha

Niranjan Patnaik ouster: Dissidents meet senior leaders for support

The pro-changers met Biswal and requested him to put pressure on All India Congress Committee for a change of OPCC president to make the party more functional in Odisha.

Published: 05th November 2019 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Patnaik.

President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Patnaik. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: There seems to be no end to the factional fight in state Congress with party leaders knocking at the doors of senior leader and former Chief Minister Hemananda Biswal to solicit his support in their endeavour to oust president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik.

The pro-changers on Monday met Biswal and requested him to put pressure on All India Congress Committee (AICC) for a change of OPCC president to make the party more functional in Odisha.

Biswal, who said the party is in dire straits in Odisha, refused to open up on the issue of a change of guard in the state.

“I will give my view to the AICC,” he said. Sources in the dissident camp said they will meet other senior leaders of the party in the coming days to seek their support for the removal Patnaik from the post of OPCC president. The dissidents are also planning to meet interim president Sonia Gandhi at New Delhi around November 10 to lobby for the ouster of Patnaik.

The dissidents, at a meeting on Wednesday, had decided to project party MLA from Barabati-Cuttack Mohammed Moquim as the next OPCC president. Some of the dissidents had also met OPCC president in a bid to persuade him to step down. Patnaik had resigned after the party’s miserable performance in the 2019 Assembly elections in Odisha.

However, his resignation was not accepted by the AICC. The dissident movement picked up at a time when the party is in the midst of restructuring its organisation after the drubbing it received in the Assembly and Lok Sabha election of 2019.

It now remains to be seen whether the dissidents will be able to influence the party high command to appoint a new OPCC president before the urban local body elections early next year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
OPCC Odisha Government Niranjan Patnaik Odisha Congress Hemananda Biswal
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp