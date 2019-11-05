Odisha coconut farmers bemoan lack of market link, procurement process

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Absence of market linkage and procurement system has hit coconut farmers of Bhograi and Baliapal blocks hard. Alleging exploitation by traders from West Bengal and dip in production due to pest attack, the farmers have demanded a procurement mechanism on the likes of paddy to help them maintain their livelihood. After paddy, fish and betel nut, coconut farming has taken its roots in the two blocks which is now second in terms of production after Sakhigopal in Puri district.

Srihari Jena, a coconut farmer of Ranasinghapur village in Bhograi block has 150 coconut trees on his farm. He sells them for Rs 8 to Rs 12 per unit to traders from West Bengal. Similarly, green coconut fetches Rs 5 to Rs 10 per unit depending on the size. The traders from the neighbouring state sell the coconuts for Rs 20 to Rs 30 per unit. Green coconuts are sold for Rs 25 to Rs 30 per unit.

Srihari said farmers from his village are forced to sell their produce to traders from West Bengal as their is no market linkage available to them. “The profit is less despite the fact that we spend a lot of time on caring for the trees,” he said.

Ananta Pradhan of Baliapal said the farmers in the region are hit by a particular virus. The virus hits the trees during growth stage eventually hampering production.

Deputy Director of Horticulture Gobinda Chandra Lenka said mites of small size attack green coconut and they spread to other trees rapidly. He said awareness campaigns were conducted by the department in the coastal belts on use of pesticide to prevent pest attacks in 2005 and 2006. However, the farmers did not follow the tips.