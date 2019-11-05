Odisha Commissioner of Police holds crime review meeting

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi on Monday chaired the first crime review meeting after he assumed charge in August. At the meeting, he asked the ACPs and Inspectors of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar to implement the preventive measures to maintain law and order situation in the Twin City.



“This was the second quarterly crime meeting and we discussed the use of various preventive sections of the law and preventive actions along with issues related to improving public interface,” Sarangi said.

He also stressed on collection of more evidences, improving prosecution and trial of cases. Sources said there are about 12,000 cases pending at different police stations in Capital City. Additional CP Sanjay Kumar Singh and Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Kumar Sahoo were also present.



Public Prosecutors and Investigating Officers (IOs) also participated in the meeting and formulated strategies to improve conduct of criminal trials.