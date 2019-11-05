Home States Odisha

Odisha's Sundargarh hopeful of robust paddy output this year

Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan said in the first phase, 80,400 tonne of rice which is equivalent to 1.18 lakh tonne paddy will be procured and fresh target would be placed subsequently.

Published: 05th November 2019 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Last year, the district had procured about 1.60 lakh tonne paddy.

Last year, the district had procured about 1.60 lakh tonne paddy. (Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Expecting good paddy yield, the Sundargarh administration has decided to begin procurement from November 25. Tokens will be provided to registered farmers in the next 48 hours.

Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan said in the first phase, 80,400 tonne of rice which is equivalent to 1.18 lakh tonne paddy will be procured and fresh target would be placed subsequently.

Civil Supplies Officer, Bhikari Charan Mangaraj said 37,952 farmers have registered for procurement and the process was done digitally through P-PAS (Paddy Procurement Automation System). He said now farmers do not have to visit the Large And Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPS) to collect  tokens for paddy sale.

The tokens will be issued online and to make the procurement process hassle-free, they will be sent SMS a fortnight in advance about when their paddy would be procured. In case, the farmer’s registered mobile number is not in service, they can collect token from LAMPS. Payments against procurement would be made within 24 to 48 hours.

Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies Jerome Kerketta said 44 LAMPS, two Regional Cooperative Marketing Societies and one multi-purpose cooperative society have been entrusted to procure paddy.

Procurement would be done through 124 PPCs of which 121 have internet connectivity, while in the remaining three in Bonai block Government will make necessary arrangements. For common grade paddy, the minimum support price is Rs 1,815 per quintal, while the A-grade paddy would fetch Rs 1,835 per quintal.  

Last year, the district had procured about 1.60 lakh tonne paddy.

Deputy Director of Agriculture, Sundargarh, RN Satpathy said crop cutting has commenced but in areas where cultivation started late, the process would continue till December end. He said crop cutting reports are yet to be received, but it has been observed that yield from the upland is  25 to 30 quintal per hectare.

Till recently, the administration was apprehensive of low yield due to erratic monsoon in June and July.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Farmers Paddy Crops
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp