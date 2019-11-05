Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court lawyers resume work

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday kept in abeyance the contempt proceedings against president and secretary of High Court Bar Association (HCBA) in connection with cease work agitation by lawyers.

On October 15, the High Court had suo motu initiated contempt proceedings against presidents and secretaries of 68 bar associations, including HCBA, with regard to cessation of court work due to strikes.

During the hearing of contempt case on Monday, HCBA informed that member lawyers had resumed court work.

The 14-judge full court bench headed by Chief Justice KS Jhaveri took note of the submission and kept in abeyance the contempt proceedings for HCBA. The association had been abstaining from court work since October 14 against the Supreme Court collegium’s October 3 recommendation for appointment of judges to Orissa High Court.

Member lawyers resumed court work on Monday after HCBA resolved to suspend cease work. They will, however, continue to press for their demand of filling up vacancies of judges in Orissa High Court by elevating only the lawyers who are practicing in High Court.

The resolution was taken at HCBA’s general body meeting on Friday where it was resolved to stage agitation for their demand without disrupting court proceedings.

The full court, however, posted hearing on the contempt proceedings against presidents and secretaries of 67 other subordinate court bar associations to November 29.

