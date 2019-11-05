Supreme Court judgment welcomed on Sri Jagannath temple matters

By Express News Service

PURI: The interim judgment of the Supreme Court on the matters of Sri Jagannath temple pronounced on Monday was welcomed by people from various walks of life including the servitors. Though many declined to comment as the copy of the SC judgment was not available, some described it as historic.



Appointment of a full-time Chief Administrator of the temple, imparting education on Jagannath culture through schools and colleges, provision of shelter house for 60,000 devotees and setting up of a wastewater treatment plant in the pilgrim town was welcomed by noted servitor Rajat Kumar Pratihari.



Others who hailed the apex court judgment are servitor Ramchandra Mahapatra, research scholar on Jagannath culture Dr Surendra Mishra, Rotarian Debi Prasanna Nanda and advocate Sankar Biswal.