Underweight babies worry for Odisha's Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Despite implementation of a slew of government schemes, there has been been a rise in underweight babies born in Ganjam district. Till September this year, the district has recorded the birth of 4,115 underweight babies.

The matter came to fore at a review meeting of the district administration at Chhatrapur on Sunday. A report presented at the meeting stated that around 17 per cent of the newborns weigh less than 2.5 kg in the district.



More than 24,795 babies were born during the period of whom weight of 24,701 were measured. It was found that 4,115 newborns were underweight.

Official sources said Jagannathprasad block recorded birth of 88 underweight newborns who were found to be less than 2.5 kg. As many as 1,875 underweight babies were born in urban areas of the district.