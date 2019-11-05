Home States Odisha

Work on bus terminus begins in Odisha's Baripada

The project is aimed at addressing traffic woes of Baripada town.

Published: 05th November 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

A JCB engaged at the new bus terminus site near Baripada town

A JCB engaged at the new bus terminus site near Baripada town

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Work on the proposed bus terminus at Janardhanpur, on the outskirts of Baripada town, was started by the district administration recently.

The project is aimed at addressing traffic woes of Baripada town. The existing bus terminus in the town is running out of space and remains congested. Besides, since several important offices like Collectorate, office of Municipality, DFO and SP are located close to the facility, movement of vehicles and overcrowding remains a perennial problem.

The administration had zeroed in on Janardhanpur after several years of search for a suitable location for the new bus terminus.

Baripada Sub-Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida said as per government records, at least 5.760 acres of land earmarked for the bus terminus belongs to the government while 1.080 acre is forest land and 0.560-acre private land.  “We have engaged two JCB machines for clearing obstructions from the site,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Baripada Odisha
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp