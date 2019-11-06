Home States Odisha

BCI forms special panel to run Odisha State Bar Council

As per the process, advocate members of the Bar Associations affiliated to the Council elect 25 members for a five-year term.

Published: 06th November 2019 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Manan Kumar Mishra, Bar Council of India chairman (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has constituted a Special Committee to carry forward the affairs of Odisha State Bar Council as it failed to hold elections after expiry of its term in June. 
The BCI had earlier extended the term of State Bar Council, the apex statutory body for bar associations in the State, by six months till November 4. The Special Committee has been constituted after the six months extended term also expired. 

The Committee coming to effect from Tuesday comprises Advocate General Ashok Parija as Chairman with two other members - senior advocate Manas Ranjan Mohapatra and advocate Ajay Kumar Baral. Elections of State Bar Council had not been held as the process of preparation of final electoral roll had not been completed.

In a resolution passed on Monday the BCI had directed the Special Committee, to form a Sub Committee, if required, in consultation with it to take ahead the process in the best possible manner “to reach at a logical conclusion which will result in preparation and publication of the preliminary and final list of voters”.

“This Committee shall also ensure that no person with fake degrees and no ‘non-practicing advocate’ becomes a voter. The Verification Rules are to be followed in letter and spirit and all steps are to be taken for providing for elections without any unnecessary delay”, the BCI specified in its October 4 resolution.
The BCI had notified the Certificate and Place of Practice (Verification) Rules on January 13, 2015, making it mandatory for all lawyers to verify themselves and their degrees. But, the verification had not been completed as a large number of advocates enrolled with the State Bar Council had not submitted applications for verification of their law degree certificates.  Besides, the verification process had made little headway due to delay in receipt of verified reports from the universities to which the law degree certificates were being sent.

As per the process, advocate members of the Bar Associations affiliated to the Council elect 25 members for a five-year term. The 25 members in turn elect chairman, vice-chairman and representative to BCI. Advocate General is the ex-officio member of State Bar Council.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bar Council of India Odisha State Bar Council
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp