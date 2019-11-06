BJP Mahila Morcha demands CBI probe into VLW’s murder  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Activists of BJP Mahila Morcha on Tuesday held a State-wide agitation demanding CBI probe into the mysterious death of Village Level Worker (VLW) Smitarani Biswal of Haridaspur in Jajpur district.

They staged demonstrations in front of all district collectors’ offices demanding arrest of four accused, including three elected representatives of BJD, for their alleged involvement.

They also demanded action against Jajpur SP for allegedly making remarks on the character of the deceased PEO and shielding the accused.

The BJP has also been demanding removal of the chairperson of the State Commission for Women (SCW) accusing her of taking a partisan stand in the Smitarani death case.

Party’s state unit Mahila Morcha president Pravati Parida led the demonstration at Kendrapara. She also met the victim of sexual harassment by another senior BJD leader Pramod Sahu. State BJP secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar also participated.