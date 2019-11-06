Home States Odisha

HC remands death penalty order back to trial court in Rayagada triple murder case

While setting aside the trial court order the division bench of Justice SK Mishra and Justice AK Mishra held that the judge had ‘committed an error'.

Published: 06th November 2019 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday remanded the Rayagada triple murder case back to Additional Sessions Judge court at Gunupur. The lower court had awarded death penalty to nine persons accused of killing three members of a family on sorcery charges.

The Additional Sessions’ Judge had held them guilty under Section 302, 365 and some other sections of IPC and awarded them death sentence on April 13, 2018 by terming it as rarest of rare case.

While setting aside the trial court order the division bench of Justice SK Mishra and Justice AK Mishra held that the judge had ‘committed an error in convicting the accused persons under Section 365 of IPC without framing charge in a sessions’ trial.’

The death sentence was referred to the High Court for confirmation. After the judgment, all nine accused had also filed jail criminal appeal against capital punishment. The bench had taken the death reference case for hearing along with the jail criminal appeal of the convicts - Dengun Sabar, Dasunta Sabar, Ajanta Sabar, Padhantu Sabar, Dalasa Sabar, Malku Sabar, Bubuna Sabar, Lakiya Sabar and Iru Sabar.
The High Court had appointed advocate Ratikanta Mohapatra as Amicus Curiae in the case. 

The bench reasoned that offence under Section 365 of IPC provides the kidnapping or abducting with intent to cause that person to be secretly and wrongfully confined.

This offence under Section 365 of IPC is not a minor offence to Section 302 (Murder) of the IPC.
Offence of abducting is not a cognate offence to murder. “What follows from the above reasoning is that a failure of justice has been occasioned due to such conviction under Sec 365 of IPC without charge. It is not a curable irregularity”, the bench ruled.

“As grave error has been committed in not framing charges and thereby failure of justice has been occasioned, we feel it just and proper for the interest of justice to direct further inquiry under Sec  367 of CrPC”, the bench observed.

“The matter is remanded to the trial court with a direction to add charge for the offence under Sec 364 and 365 of the IPC and proceed, keeping in view of the provision under Sec 217 of CrPC. The trial court shall ensure completion of the trial within six months”, the bench said in its order.

The bench however clarified: “We are consciously restrained to make any observation on the merit of the matter including the appreciation of evidence made in the impugned judgment under reference”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orissa High Court Rayagada triple murder case
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp