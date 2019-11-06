Home States Odisha

Rape victim accuses Odisha cop of trying to hush up case

Two co-accused involved in the alleged kidnap and rape have been detained in the police station.

Published: 06th November 2019 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

stop rape

Representational Image (File photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: An 18-year-old girl of Gopalpur village under Banki police limits has alleged assault by police when she had gone to the police station to file a kidnap and rape case.

Bringing the allegations on Tuesday, the victim said had gone to fetch water from village tubewell located at a distance of 50 ft from her house on Sunday at about 6.30 pm when five persons came in an auto rickshaw and kidnapped her. 

When she did not return home, her father filed a missing FIR at Banki police station. The kidnappers took her to an agricultural field where one of them raped her. They then took her in the same auto-rickshaw towards Jatni railway station with a motive to take her to Surat. On the way, they halted along a road for snacking when she managed to escape and reach her uncle’s house at Kaipada in Khurda in another auto-rickshaw.

On receiving information, Banki police rescued the girl from her uncle’s house on Monday afternoon and started a probe. “One of the five kidnappers had raped me but lady police at Banki PS assaulted and pressurised me to change my statement and is compelling me to state that nothing had happened,” said the victim while talking to media persons.

Refuting the allegation, SP, Cuttack (Rural) Radha Binod Panigrahi said “apart from taking steps for necessary medical examination of the victim, police produced her before Banki SDJM for recording her statement and there is nothing to hush up the case.” Two co-accused involved in the alleged kidnap and rape have been detained in the police station, Panigrahi added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha rape Odisha police crime against women
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp