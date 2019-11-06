Suspense over Bulbul course, Odisha government issues rain alert

Home States Odisha

Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo also asked Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology to issue advisory to farmers to safeguard their crops.

In view of the storm, the IMD has also issued warning for fishermen asking them not to venture into sea on November 6 and 7

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid apprehension of the depression building up into a cyclonic storm and State Government’s rain alert to some districts, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said the system’s current projected course shows it could head towards West Bengal and Bangladesh coast though it is too early for an accurate prediction. 

In its bulletin issued on Tuesday evening, the IMD stated that the depression formed over east-central and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal and North Andaman Sea is expected to concentrate further into a deep depression in next 12 hours and turn into a cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours. That’s when it would be christened Bulbul, a name suggested by Pakistan to be used by Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre, New Delhi.

The system, which moved westwards at a speed of 11 kmph in the afternoon, now lies over east-central and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal and North Andaman Sea, around 270 km west-northwest of Andaman Islands, 870 km south-southeast of Paradip in Odisha and 960 km south-southeast of Sagar islands in West Bengal.

Giving further details, Bhubaneswar Regional Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas said the storm is expected to move in the west-northwestwards direction and then in the north-northwestward direction towards West Bengal and adjoining North Odisha and Bangladesh coasts. A clear picture regarding its movement is likely to emerge in next 24 hours, he added. 

Biswas also said the weather in the State will remain dry till November 7 and light to moderate rainfall will start on November 8 and 9. 

In view of the storm, the IMD has also issued warning for fishermen asking them not to venture into sea on November 6 and 7 and east-central and adjoining west-central Bay from November 7 to 9. The sea condition during the period will remain rough. 

The IMD also warned that wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph with gushting upto 60 kmph is likely over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha and West Bengal coasts from November 8 evening. 

Meanwhile, keeping the IMD forecast in view, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena has issued rain alert to Collectors of 15 districts. Those districts are Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsingpur, Ganjam, Puri, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Nuapada and Malkangiri. The SRC asked the collectors to remain prepared for any exigency arising out of situation.

