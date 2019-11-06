Two held for taking bribe

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance officials on Tuesday arrested an enforcement inspector of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) for alleged demand of bribe. Officials said the accused Purusottam Jena was caught red-handed by officers of Vigilance Cell, Cuttack for demanding and accepting illegal gratification of `15,000 from a resident of Jaydev Vihar to furnish a part demolition report of his flat in Bhubaneswar.

They said the bribe money was recovered and seized in presence of the witnesses. Jena’s rented house here is also being searched. He has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court, officials said.

Meanwhile, vigilance officials also arrested Assistant Director of Text Book Production and Marketing Prasana Kumar Senapati on the same day for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of `20,000 from a person to offer more printing work to him in addition to the already issued work order for printing 63,000 books.