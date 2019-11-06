VLW death: BJP women take to streets

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Jajpur unit of BJP Mahila Morcha on Tuesday gheraoed the Collector’s office demanding CBI probe into the death of Village Level Worker (VLW) Smitarani Biswal.

More than 300 women led by district president Babita Mallik demanded ouster of Jajpur SP Charan Singh Meena for assassinating the character of the deceased VLW and Chairperson of State Commission for Women (SCW) Minati Behera for allegedly misusing her powers.

The agitators alleged that Smitarani was raped before being murdered in the guesthouse of Haridaspur sarpanch’s husband Rupesh Bhadra. However, the State Government is silent on the matter and doing nothing to give justice to the family members.

“The Government should take a ‘zero tolerance’ approach on issues relating to women safety and security in the State,” said Babita.

She also demanded stern action against president of Kendrapara Credit Cooperative Society Pramod Sahu who has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 23-year-old female colleague.