Home States Odisha

VLW death: BJP women take to streets

The agitators alleged that Smitarani was raped before being murdered in the guesthouse of Haridaspur sarpanch’s husband Rupesh Bhadra.

Published: 06th November 2019 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Jajpur unit of BJP Mahila Morcha on Tuesday gheraoed the Collector’s office demanding CBI probe into the death of Village Level Worker (VLW) Smitarani Biswal.

Jajpur unit of BJP Mahila Morcha on Tuesday gheraoed the Collector’s office demanding CBI probe into the death of Village Level Worker (VLW) Smitarani Biswal.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Jajpur unit of BJP Mahila Morcha on Tuesday gheraoed the Collector’s office demanding CBI probe into the death of Village Level Worker (VLW) Smitarani Biswal.

More than 300 women led by district president Babita Mallik demanded ouster of Jajpur SP Charan Singh Meena for assassinating the character of the deceased VLW and Chairperson of State Commission for Women (SCW) Minati Behera for allegedly misusing her powers.

The agitators alleged that Smitarani was raped before being murdered in the guesthouse of Haridaspur sarpanch’s husband Rupesh Bhadra. However, the State Government is silent on the matter and doing nothing to give justice to the family members.

“The Government should take a ‘zero tolerance’ approach on issues relating to women safety and security in the State,” said Babita. 

She also demanded stern action against president of Kendrapara Credit Cooperative Society Pramod Sahu who has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 23-year-old female colleague.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Mahila Morcha Smitarani Biswal death Village Level Worker
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp