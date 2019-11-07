Home States Odisha

Buzz over cancellation of Union Minister’s Pralhad Joshi visit to Nalco

Pralhad Joshi will attend several programmes that include an aerial tour of the mines and meeting with trade union and locals.

Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi

Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo|PTI)

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The last-minute cancellation of the visit by Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Mines and Coal Pralhad Joshi to Nalco plant has got rumour mills abuzz. The Union Minister was scheduled to visit Talcher Coalfield and Nalco here during his one-day tour to the district on November 7. However, his trip to Nalco has been scrapped and as per the revised schedule, he will only visit the mines of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) at Talcher.  

Joshi will attend several programmes that include an aerial tour of the mines and meeting with trade union and locals. The Union Minister, who is making his first visit to Odisha, will also meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on November 8.

Sources said preparations at Nalco for Joshi’s visit were already at an advanced stage and officials had chalked out plans for his tour of the smelter and power plants the company. Though the exact reason for the cancellation of Joshi’s visit is unknown, a trade union leader claimed that the Union Minister skipped the programme on various grounds. After some months, Nalco will not be under the Government control as the Centre has decided to offload five per cent share from its existing 52 per cent.

He said the current poor performance by Nalco plants is a ploy to justify the company’s privatisation.
Moreover, the plants of Nalco are in bad shape. More than 200 out of the total 960 pots in the smelter plant have been shut down due to want of power. Similar is the condition of the power plant where five out of 10 units have been shut down due to acute coal shortage.

Incidentally, Joshi heads the Coal and Mines Ministry under which Nalco comes. Sources said since the Union Minister is unhappy with the current management of Nalco, he aborted his visit. Regardless of the reason, the cancellation of Joshi’s visit is a serious setback to Nalco management. The development has sparked discontentment among the workers of Nalco and people in general.

