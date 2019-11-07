Home States Odisha

Dharmendra Pradhan urges Civil Aviation Minister for Jharsuguda-Mumbai direct flight

Union Minister aid the direct flight operations between Jharsuguda and New Delhi launched by SpiceJet earlier this year and have been a great commercial success.

Published: 07th November 2019 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has requested Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for introduction of a direct flight between Jharsuguda and Mumbai.

Writing to Puri, Pradhan said Prime Minister's Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme truly gave wings to the dreams and aspirations of the common man and Odisha reaped the benefits of the visionary mission with the launch of Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda.

He said the direct flight operations between Jharsuguda and New Delhi launched by SpiceJet earlier this year and have been a great commercial success and has massively benefited the people of western Odisha.

Besides, the air connectivity from Jharsuguda to Hyderabad and Kolkata by SpiceJet has given more opportunity for passengers to travel to southern and northeast parts of the country.

However, there is a lack of direct air connectivity between western Odisha and India's commercial capital, Mumbai, he added.

There is a strong demand from commuters for a direct flight between Jharsuguda and Mumbai, the letter said.

"I also request you to facilitate the availability of slots to the airlines from Mumbai to Jharsuguda which is the main concern for airlines to start the air service," Pradhan said.

In September this year, Pradhan had also requested Puri for launching direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Dubai.

Noting that Odisha is emerging as a growth-engine for Eastern India, Pradhan had said that there was a need to improve direct international connectivity to the State's Capital city Bhubaneswar which will further boost the region's development prospects.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Jharsuguda-Mumbai direct flight
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp