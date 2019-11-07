Dharmendra Pradhan urges Civil Aviation Minister for Jharsuguda-Mumbai direct flight

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has requested Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for introduction of a direct flight between Jharsuguda and Mumbai.

Writing to Puri, Pradhan said Prime Minister's Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme truly gave wings to the dreams and aspirations of the common man and Odisha reaped the benefits of the visionary mission with the launch of Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda.

He said the direct flight operations between Jharsuguda and New Delhi launched by SpiceJet earlier this year and have been a great commercial success and has massively benefited the people of western Odisha.

Besides, the air connectivity from Jharsuguda to Hyderabad and Kolkata by SpiceJet has given more opportunity for passengers to travel to southern and northeast parts of the country.

However, there is a lack of direct air connectivity between western Odisha and India's commercial capital, Mumbai, he added.

There is a strong demand from commuters for a direct flight between Jharsuguda and Mumbai, the letter said.

"I also request you to facilitate the availability of slots to the airlines from Mumbai to Jharsuguda which is the main concern for airlines to start the air service," Pradhan said.

In September this year, Pradhan had also requested Puri for launching direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Dubai.

Noting that Odisha is emerging as a growth-engine for Eastern India, Pradhan had said that there was a need to improve direct international connectivity to the State's Capital city Bhubaneswar which will further boost the region's development prospects.