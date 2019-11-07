Home States Odisha

Duped depositors demand arrest of ponzi operators

When people demanded their money in 2014, employees of the ponzi form headed by Hiten assured them to make the payments soon.

Published: 07th November 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Fraud

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Cheated depositors on Wednesday gheraoed the BNPur police station here demanding immediate arrest of two directors of a ponzi firm, Binodini Developers. The firm that duped hundreds of people here and in Chhattisgarh, had four directors of whom Dhiren Swain and his brother Hiten Swain were arrested recently by Chhattisgarh Police. The other directors - Binod Swain and Sangita Swain - are absconding.

Dhiren of Dharakote area in Ganjam district had started the firm in 2009 at Ayodhya Nagar in Berhampur and opened its branches in various places including Chhattisgarh. Employees of the firm collected crores of rupees from people of Patrapur, Tumba, Jarada, Surangi and other areas across Ganjam besides Chhattisgarh with an assurance that the money will be doubled in three years and tripled in eight years. They told the depositors that the money will be parked as fixed deposits.

When people demanded their money in 2014, employees of the ponzi form headed by Hiten assured them to make the payments soon. Instead of returning the money, the brothers closed all their offices and absconded. The case was later taken up by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch.

A depositor of Chhattisgarh spotted Dhiren and Hiten in Noida and informed police who nabbed them on June 2. However, the other two directors are still at large. With hundreds of depositors of Ganjam district yet to get their money back, they gheraoed the BNPur police station and lodged complaints against Binod and Sangita in presence of SDPO Bishnu Prasad Pati.

The depositors said they had invested money in the ponzi firm by selling their landed property. Having lost both their money and land, they are now living in a distressed condition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Binodini Developers
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp