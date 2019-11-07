Duped depositors demand arrest of ponzi operators

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Cheated depositors on Wednesday gheraoed the BNPur police station here demanding immediate arrest of two directors of a ponzi firm, Binodini Developers. The firm that duped hundreds of people here and in Chhattisgarh, had four directors of whom Dhiren Swain and his brother Hiten Swain were arrested recently by Chhattisgarh Police. The other directors - Binod Swain and Sangita Swain - are absconding.

Dhiren of Dharakote area in Ganjam district had started the firm in 2009 at Ayodhya Nagar in Berhampur and opened its branches in various places including Chhattisgarh. Employees of the firm collected crores of rupees from people of Patrapur, Tumba, Jarada, Surangi and other areas across Ganjam besides Chhattisgarh with an assurance that the money will be doubled in three years and tripled in eight years. They told the depositors that the money will be parked as fixed deposits.

When people demanded their money in 2014, employees of the ponzi form headed by Hiten assured them to make the payments soon. Instead of returning the money, the brothers closed all their offices and absconded. The case was later taken up by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch.

A depositor of Chhattisgarh spotted Dhiren and Hiten in Noida and informed police who nabbed them on June 2. However, the other two directors are still at large. With hundreds of depositors of Ganjam district yet to get their money back, they gheraoed the BNPur police station and lodged complaints against Binod and Sangita in presence of SDPO Bishnu Prasad Pati.

The depositors said they had invested money in the ponzi firm by selling their landed property. Having lost both their money and land, they are now living in a distressed condition.