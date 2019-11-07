FIR against MP Anubhav Mohanty

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A day after he misbehaved with a journalist on duty, an FIR was filed against MP Anubhav Mohanty on Wednesday in Kendrapara Town police station.

Lodging the complaint, journalist Manoj Swain, working with a private TV channel, alleged that Anubhav misbehaved with him at the Collector’s office when he was attending the briefing of the MP along with other mediapersons.

Meanwhile, on the day, journalists held a protest march against the MP’s misbehaviour to the mediaperson and raised slogans against him in front of the Collector’s office. They also demanded stringent action against the MP. Later, a delegation of journalists met Kendrapara Collector Samarth Verma and demanded a probe into the incident.

Kendrapara Town IIC Ranjan Samantray said investigating into the case is on. Anubhav, who represents Kendrapara in the Lok Sabha, however, refuted the allegations.

The actor-turned-politician has been frequently in news for the wrong reasons. A resident of Cuttack, he had recently courted controversy following a public spat with his neighbour and party colleague in the city. Earlier in June, a woman had also accused the MP of misbehaving with her and lodged a police complaint.