Home States Odisha

HC appoints Amicus Curiae for Salepur rape case

The division bench of Justice SK Mishra and Justice AK Mishra appointed advocate Patitapaban Panda as Amicus Curiae to assist the court in the case.

Published: 07th November 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday appointed an Amicus Curiae for Salepur minor girl rape and murder case in which the death penalty has been awarded to the accused following conviction. The case was referred to the High Court (HC) for confirmation of death sentence.

The division bench of Justice SK Mishra and Justice AK Mishra appointed advocate Patitapaban Panda as Amicus Curiae to assist the court in the case as no criminal appeal had been filed by convict Md Mustaq so far. He was sentenced to death by POCSO Special Court Judge, Cuttack, Bandana Kar on September 19.

The victim was a six-year-old girl and the incident had occurred in a village under Salepur police limits on April 21, 2018. The POCSO Court had convicted the accused under sections 376 a-b (rape on minor girl below 12 years of age), 302 (murder), 363 (kidnapping) of IPC and POCSO Act.

Bandana Kar, who is also the District Third Additional Sessions Judge, considering the nature and gravity of the offence, called it a ‘rarest of rare’ crime.

Police had registered the case on the day of the incident on the basis of complaint filed by victim’s father. The accused was arrested within 24 hours. The case was converted into a rape and murder case after the victim’s death and chargesheet was filed on May 11, 2018.

The judge had convicted the accused on the basis of testimonies of 23 witnesses and documentary evidence in form of medical and forensic reports.

Awarding capital punishment to Mustaq, the sentence order said, “After weighing the aggravated and the mitigating circumstances, this court comes to the conclusion that the balance leans in favour of the aggravating circumstances and no leniency should be shown to the convict. The abject monstrosity of the crime indubitably renders its categorization as rarest of rare. Thus, this court awards death sentence to the convict. He is to be hanged till death subject to the confirmation of High Court of Orissa.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orissa High Court Salepur minor girl Salepur rape and murder case
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp