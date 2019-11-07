Healthcare hit as ANMS leave place of posting

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Health machinery has taken a beating in many interior blocks of Kalahandi district with Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) not staying in at their place of posting. The ANMs are not just responsible for ensuring primary healthcare to people in villages but also look after well-being of pregnant and lactating women, counsel people on family planning and conduct routine immunisation, apart from a host of other activities, such as providing first-aid care.

An ANM mans a health sub-centre which is the first contact point between the primary health care system and the community in remote parts of a district. According to a report of National Health Mission, Kalahandi has 241 sub-centres of which, 131 have their own buildings and are in good condition. But 68 sub-centres need repair and 10 lack electricity and water connection while 28 sub-centres are lying in dilapidated condition and four such buildings are under construction.

Sources said lack of facilities in the sub-centres and location are two primary reasons forcing the ANMs to stay away from their headquarters. It has come to light that only 89 ANMs stay in their headquarters and the rest in towns. In Sujanpu village, one has to cross a stream and a forest to reach the ANM sub-centre.

Sources added that being located in difficult terrains and in the absence of basic facilities including tap water, the ANMs prefer not to stay in their sub-centres as a result, they are not able to provide timely health and maternity care.

Chief District Medical Officer, Banalata Devi said service delivery by ANMs is influenced by the place of residence as non-resident workers will not be able to provide round-the-clock health services to people.

She added that show-cause notices would be served to ANMs who are not staying in their sub-centres despite the presence of infrastructure and amenities.

Devi informed that damaged sub-centres would be repaired in war-footing and 26 sub-centres will be upgraded as ‘Health Wellness Medical Centres’. Ten of these centres will start functioning this year where community health centre would provide support to the ANMs.