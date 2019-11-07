Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik bats for robust urban public transport system

Terming Mo Bus a model, CM Naveen Patnaik urged CRUT to ensure punctuality in service and safety for citizens and make it the best urban transport service.

Published: 07th November 2019 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unveiling MOBBY mascot during the Mo Bus anniversary function in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unveiling MOBBY mascot during the Mo Bus anniversary function in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday stressed strengthening of city public transport system and timely service to beat pollution and ease traffic. Addressing the first-anniversary function of Mo Bus service organised by Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), Naveen said, “Population and traffic are on the rise in the Capital due to its continuous expansion. This is also leading to a rise in pollution. Though we are in a better position in comparison to other states, we have to plan from today and strengthen our public transport system.”

Terming Mo Bus a model, he urged CRUT to ensure punctuality in service and safety for citizens and make it the best urban transport service compared to the ones in metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata. Earlier, the CM also took a ride in Mo Bus from Biju Patnaik Airport Square to Jayadev Bhawan along with the citizens. Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena said Mo Bus service which provides service to 85,000 passengers on a daily basis and 1 lakh passengers on special occasions will improve its service further.

He said 50 electric buses (E-buses) will be added to the Mo Bus fleet in the Capital region shortly to give a push to clean mobility in public transportation. Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) Chairman Subroto Bagchi highlighted the steps taken by OSDA under Skilled in Odisha banner to train the Mo Bus staff. Housing and Urban Development Secretary G Mathivathanan also spoke during the occasion and urged all to use the technology-driven smart service.

CRUT Managing Director Arun Bothra said reaching one lakh ridership in a short span of time is a big achievement.“Credit for this milestone goes to the riders who have trusted us from the beginning of service and gave us constant feedback for improvement,” Bothra said.

Naveen also unveiled mascot MOBBY (Mo Bus for Better You). Officials of CRUT, responsible for managing public transport in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri, said the mascot was chosen after a contest was organised on social media in October.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik public transport system Mo Bus service
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp