Parents demand safe return of  seven girls engaged in TN firm

Parents of the girls alleged that though their daughters are eager to come back to Odisha, the company is not allowing them to leave Tamil Nadu.

Published: 07th November 2019 08:51 AM

kidnapping

Parents of the girls alleged that though their daughters are eager to come back to Odisha, the company is not allowing them to leave Tamil Nadu.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Seven girls from Ankuli panchayat under Patrapur block in Ganjam district have been allegedly held captive at Cotton Glowson India Limited at Seso in Tamil Nadu. Parents of the girls on Wednesday alleged that though their daughters are eager to come back to Odisha, the company is not allowing them to leave Tamil Nadu.

Sources said eight girls from Ankuli went to Tamil Nadu after getting selected for tailoring in a block-level ‘Nijukti Mela’. They underwent training at the Bhubaneswar branch of the firm eight months back.
The girls were residing in a mess on the company premises in Tamil Nadu. In the meantime, a girl from Phulbani, also residing in the same mess, fell ill and died allegedly without any treatment.

This created panic among the girls from Ganjam and they approached the company authorities and requested their permission to return home. However, the authorities insisted that they would allow the girls to return to their native villages after their Bhubaneswar office permits.

The parents said of the eight girls, one escaped from the company premises and is yet to be traced. When they contacted the Bhubaneswar branch of the company, the latter replied that the seven girls would be allowed to return after 10 days.

However, a month has passed since then but the girls are yet to be released. Besides, the company management has also not disbursed last month’s salary to them, they alleged. The parents urged the State Government to ‘rescue’ the girls from the clutches of the private company and arrange their safe return to Odisha.

Meanwhile, officials of Odisha Livelihood Mission at Bhubaneswar directed Chikiti Block Programme Manager Ajay Das to take steps for safe return of the girls. Das said he spoke to one of the girls over phone and informed the parents that their daughters are safe. Steps are being taken to bring back the girls soon, he added.

TAGS
Cotton Glowson India Limited Tamil Nadu Odisha girls
