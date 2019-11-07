Home States Odisha

Piped water supply to 5 lakh more urban families

Work for 71 water supply projects out of 130 such projects sanctioned under Amrut scheme has been completed and the remaining are in progress.

water, water crisis, tap

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government will ensure piped water supply (PWS) to five lakh more families in urban areas by March 2020, said Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena on Wednesday.

Out of 677 piped water supply projects in urban ares of the State, 550 have been completed so far, he said. Work for the remaining projects is in progress and is expected to be completed by March 2020, Jena added.

Similarly, work for 71 water supply projects out of 130 such projects sanctioned under Amrut scheme has been completed and the remaining are in progress. Besides, 55 water supply projects had been taken up through DMF funding of which 45 have been operationalised.

The Minister asked officials to ensure completion of all the ongoing piped water projects within their fixed deadline. He also asked officials to ensure pucca houses to the beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana on time.

Officials informed that out of five lakh pucca houses under PMAY, only 1.27 lakh have been allotted in the State so far. The State Government is working out a plan for allotment of houses to the remaining beneficiaries.

Odisha Pratap Jena
