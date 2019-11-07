Rs 1,000 crore package to develop SCB into ‘AIIMS Plus’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In its continued efforts to improve tertiary healthcare infrastructure for providing quality services to people at affordable cost, the State Government on Wednesday announced to invest more than Rs 1,000 crore for developing SCB medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, into an AIIMS Plus institute.

Announcing a slew of measures, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the premier institute will have an integrated ultramodern health system with a total bed strength of 3,000.

“Our aim is to develop the SCBMCH into an integrated hospital with all modern healthcare facilities and take it to such a height that it would be considered as one of the top institutes in the field of medical services,” the Chief Minister said.

Naveen held discussions on the development and patients’ welfare with heads of departments, students and administrative authorities of the SCBMCH on Wednesday following an early morning visit of senior Government officers, including 5T Secretary VK Pandian.

“It is my dream that every person in Odisha should have access to high quality, affordable healthcare. It is in this context that the State Government has been investing heavily in the health sector,” he told the delegation.

Emphasising on better housing, hostel and recreational facilities on the college campus for doctors and students, the Chief Minister said the objective is to transform the MCH into ‘AIIMS Plus’ institute.

Noting that SCBMCH now ranks 14th among the top medical institutes of the country, the Chief Minister said the ecosystem should be such that medical professionals settled outside will aspire to come and serve here. “With the commitment, hardwork and dedication of all, we can certainly transform SCB into one of top three institutes in the country”, Naveen asserted.

He said Odisha has set global benchmarks in many fields. Now it is time that the world recognises the State for its affordable and quality healthcare.Earlier, Pandian paid a surprise visit to SCBMCH in the wee hours on Wednesday and took stock of infrastructure and treatment facilities. The 5T Secretary turned up in the institute at around 4.30 am and went around the wards, hospital field, entry points and roads connecting the hospital. He also reviewed the state of healthcare, infrastructure and other facilities.

Later, he chaired a meeting with the SCB authorities including Superintendent Saroj Sahu, Dean and Principal Jayshree Mohanty, Administrative Officer Kalpataru Behera, DMET Director CBK Mohanty. He was apprised of the problems such as shortage of beds and need for decentralised departments.

Among others, Health Secretary Pramod Kumar Meherda, Works Secretary Krishan Kumar, National Health Mission Director Shalini Pandit, Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani, Commissioner of Police Sudhansu Sarangi and DCP Akhilesvar Singh were present.