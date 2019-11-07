Home States Odisha

Rs 1,000 crore package to develop SCB into ‘AIIMS Plus’

CM Naveen Patnaik said that the premier institute will have an integrated ultramodern health system with a total bed strength of 3,000.

Published: 07th November 2019 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

SCB Medical College and Hospital (File Photo |EPS)

SCB Medical College and Hospital (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In its continued efforts to improve tertiary healthcare infrastructure for providing quality services to people at affordable cost, the State Government on Wednesday announced to invest more than Rs 1,000 crore for developing SCB medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, into an AIIMS Plus institute.

Announcing a slew of measures, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the premier institute will have an integrated ultramodern health system with a total bed strength of 3,000.

“Our aim is to develop the SCBMCH into an integrated hospital with all modern healthcare facilities and take it to such a height that it would be considered as one of the top institutes in the field of medical services,” the Chief Minister said.

Naveen held discussions on the development and patients’ welfare with heads of departments, students and administrative authorities of the SCBMCH on Wednesday following an early morning visit of senior Government officers, including 5T Secretary VK Pandian.

“It is my dream that every person in Odisha should have access to high quality, affordable healthcare. It is in this context that the State Government has been investing heavily in the health sector,” he told the delegation.

Emphasising on better housing, hostel and recreational facilities on the college campus for doctors and students, the Chief Minister said the objective is to transform the MCH into ‘AIIMS Plus’ institute.

Noting that SCBMCH now ranks 14th among the top medical institutes of the country, the Chief Minister said the ecosystem should be such that medical professionals settled outside will aspire to come and serve here. “With the commitment, hardwork and dedication of all, we can certainly transform SCB into one of top three institutes in the country”, Naveen asserted.

He said Odisha has set global benchmarks in many fields. Now it is time that the world recognises the State for its affordable and quality healthcare.Earlier, Pandian paid a surprise visit to SCBMCH in the wee hours on Wednesday and took stock of infrastructure and treatment facilities. The 5T Secretary turned up in the institute at around 4.30 am and went around the wards, hospital field, entry points and roads connecting the hospital. He also reviewed the state of healthcare, infrastructure and other facilities.

Later, he chaired a meeting with the SCB authorities including Superintendent Saroj Sahu, Dean and Principal Jayshree Mohanty, Administrative Officer Kalpataru Behera, DMET Director CBK Mohanty. He was apprised of the problems such as shortage of beds and need for decentralised departments.

Among others, Health Secretary Pramod Kumar Meherda, Works Secretary Krishan Kumar, National Health Mission Director Shalini Pandit, Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani, Commissioner of Police Sudhansu Sarangi and DCP Akhilesvar Singh were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha SCB Medical College and Hospital AIIMS Plus institute Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp