Soak pits near tubewells to conserve water in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The district administration has started construction of soak pits near public tubewells to conserve water and recharge the aquifers. There are a total of 13,938 functional tubewells, dug by the Government, in 1,169 villages of the district. In the first phase, soak pits will be constructed adjacent to all the functional tubewells.

In the second phase, pits will be constructed near tubewells which are located on the premises of Government schools, colleges, offices and police stations. A total of 15,000 soak pits will be constructed in the district.

District coordinator of MGNREGS Sobhit Bishi said two types of soak pits will be constructed under the project. One will have 6 feet depth with 6 feet diameter with an estimated cost of Rs 10,000 each. The other will be 5 feet deep with 5 feet wide with an estimated cost of Rs 8,000.

Bishi said work has started in 50 per cent of the villages. “We have set a target to complete all the soak pits under the first phase by December this year,” he said. The soak pits will help in conserving a minimum of 10 lakh litre of water daily.

“Hundreds of litre of water are wasted at a tubewell point daily. The wastewater gets stagnated near the tubewell and the place turns into a breeding ground for mosquitoes. This apart, in many villages, wastewater of tubewells flows on the roads and create unhygienic conditions. After the soak pits are constructed, the wastewater will be conserved and recharge the groundwater,” he added.