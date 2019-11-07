Home States Odisha

Storm likely to swerve away from Odisha

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha and West Bengal coasts from November 8 onwards.

Published: 07th November 2019 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

The IMD said, the system is set to intensify into a cyclone though chances of the cyclonic storm hitting Odisha coast are low.

The IMD said, the system is set to intensify into a cyclone though chances of the cyclonic storm hitting Odisha coast are low.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The deep depression over Bay of Bengal is set to concentrate into a cyclonic storm but likely to move away from Odisha, Met office said here on Wednesday even as the exact course of the system would be clear in the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, amidst prediction of widespread rainfall, the State Government put on alert 14 districts and asked them to be prepared for a possible flood-like situation.

The India Meteorological Department said, the system is set to intensify into a cyclone though chances of the cyclonic storm hitting Odisha coast are low. It is being closely monitored to ascertain the exact direction the cyclonic storm will take and possible location of its landfall.

The depression, that turned into a deep depression on Wednesday, lay centred over east-central and adjacent southeast Bay of Bengal, about 800 km south-southeast of Paradip and 910 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands in West Bengal and 950 km south-southwest of Khepupara in Bangladesh.

The system will likely intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and into a severe cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours. It is expected to move northwestwards for some time and then north-northwestwards towards West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts.

“Under the influence of the system, light to moderate rainfall will likely to occur at most places over north coastal districts of Odisha on November 9 and 10. Squally wind speed reaching 40 km to 50 km per hour and gusting up to 60 km per hour is expected to commence over north-west Bay of Bengal off Odisha and West Bengal coasts from November 8 and increase gradually,” Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, H R Biswas said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha and West Bengal coasts from November 8 onwards. Private weather forecaster Skymet said, “There is uncertainty over its track until it takes a form of a cyclonic storm.  Two days back, weather models were suggesting west-northwest movement of the system that would have crossed the coast between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Thereafter, the system showed northwards trend towards north Odisha and West Bengal coasts.”
As of now, the likely storm Bulbul is most likely to make landfall somewhere between Chandbali in Odisha and Sagar Islands in West Bengal, in close proximity to Bangladesh coast around November 10.
Meanwhile, Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena on Wednesday asked the administration of all the districts to closely watch the developments of the system and to make Emergency Operation Centres (EOC) operational round the clock.

This apart, Jena has asked the Collectors of Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal districts to keep the administrative machinery ready to meet any emergency situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha storm Bul bul
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp