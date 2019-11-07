Three held in Sundarpada murder case

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Wednesday arrested three persons for killing a youth on Diwali night. The accused are Sankar Bastia (24) of Harachandi Sahi in Old Town, Jagdish Jogendra alias Raja (22) of Kapila Prasad and Jitendra Kumar Mallick (22) of Behera Sahi in Sundarpada, said Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Kumar Sahoo.

On Diwali evening, the deceased Amaresh Nayak of BDA Colony in Sundarpada area and his friends were having a feast and bursting firecrackers when another man present at the spot had an argument with Amaresh over the celebration. He left the spot soon after, Sahoo said.

Some time later, a group of anti-socials reached the spot and had an heated exchange with Amaresh and his friends over bursting of firecrackers but the matter was sorted out, Sahoo said. But, in the night Amaresh reportedly telephoned one of the anti-socials and they had an argument again. The irate anti-socials waylaid Amaresh and his two friends while they were leaving the place and attacked them with sticks and stones.

While Amaresh succumbed, his two friends sustained injuries in the incident. “A search operation has been launched to nab the other accused involved in the crime,” the DCP said. The two witnesses will be provided security in case they are threatened by anyone, he added.