Two killed, as many hurt in bike collision

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Two persons were killed and as many injured after two motorcycles collided head-on near Patuli Chowk within Korei police limits here on Wednesday.

The deceased are Bikash Chandra Mallik (28) of Janha village and Happy Das (36) of Chainipur. The injured were identified as Dasamati Chatara and Laxmi Munda of Harichandanpur in Keonjhar district.

Police said Happy was returning home on his motorcycle with Dasamati and Laxmi after watching an opera show in Vyas Nagar in the morning. Similarly, Bikash, who works as a supervisor in a Kalinga Nagar-based plant, was on way to work on his bike. Near Patuli Chowk, both the motorcycles collided head-on resulting in the death of the two riders on the spot.

The injured women were rushed to Jajpur Road Community Health Centre and later, shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as their condition deteriorated. Police the bodies to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem and seized the bikes. A case has been registered in this connection.