Upper Nagada village gets power connection

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Electricity connection was provided to Upper Nagada, the hilltop village in Sukinda Chromite valley which had hogged headlines for death of 21 children due to malnutrition, on Wednesday.

The move came after Odisha Lokayukta summoned six district officials over misappropriation of funds allocated for the development of Nagada on Saturday. “Earlier, we had electrified the village. But due to some technical problems, it could not be made functional. Today, we rectified the fault and restored electricity in the village,” said Executive Engineer of NESCO, Jajpur Road division Tapan Kumar Behera. As many as 24 houses in Upper Nagada were electrified on the day.

“We supplied power connection to 24 houses in Upper Nagada in the first phase. We will supply electricity to both Makhi and Tala Nagada in a phased manner and the entire process will be completed in 10-12 days,” he said.

Jajpur in-charge Collector Mihir Prasad Mohanty, Project Director of District Rural Development Agency Manoj Kumar Behera, Sukinda BDO and other district officials were present during the electricity connection process.