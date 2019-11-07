Home States Odisha

Upper Nagada village gets power connection

The move came after Odisha Lokayukta summoned six district officials over misappropriation of funds allocated for the development of Nagada.

Published: 07th November 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity, Power

Representational Image (File photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Electricity connection was provided to Upper Nagada, the hilltop village in Sukinda Chromite valley which had hogged headlines for death of 21 children due to malnutrition, on Wednesday.

The move came after Odisha Lokayukta summoned six district officials over misappropriation of funds allocated for the development of Nagada on Saturday. “Earlier, we had electrified the village. But due to some technical problems, it could not be made functional. Today, we rectified the fault and restored electricity in the village,” said Executive Engineer of NESCO, Jajpur Road division Tapan Kumar Behera. As many as 24 houses in Upper Nagada were electrified on the day.

“We supplied power connection to 24 houses in Upper Nagada in the first phase. We will supply electricity to both Makhi and Tala Nagada in a phased manner and the entire process will be completed in 10-12 days,” he said.

Jajpur in-charge Collector Mihir Prasad Mohanty, Project Director of District Rural Development Agency Manoj Kumar Behera, Sukinda BDO and other district officials were present during the electricity connection process.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Upper Nagada Odisha Electricity Odisha Lokayukta
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp