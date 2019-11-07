Home States Odisha

VIP duty waits, Odisha cop saves man under attack

While the two assailants have been nabbed, the victim has been provided with timely treatment and his condition is stated to be stable.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a daring act, the IIC of Nayapalli police station Arun Kumar Swain on Wednesday rescued a person being chased and attacked by two knife-wielding miscreants in broad daylight near the Regional Passport Office (RPO) here.

The incident took place in the morning when the IIC was on his way for VIP duty. Passing by the RPO, he saw two persons chasing the victim Abhay Kumar Nayak with a knife. Abhay was already injured and bleeding profusely while running away from them.

Swain immediately asked the driver to turn around and jumped out of the car and rushed towards the chasers. While one was nabbed, others managed to escape. Swain, however, got the injured Abhay in his vehicle and rushed him to the Capital Hospital. The victim was then shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, after preliminary treatment.

According to reports, the two assailants, Bijay Kumar Sethi and his younger brother Smruti Ranjan Sethi of Nayapalli Gada Sahi, attacked Abhay over a personal dispute. Abhay’s uncle Rabindra Kumar Nayak has a makeshift shop near the RPO and in the morning, they found out that it was overturned by someone.
Abhay and Rabindra suspected Bijay and Smruti behind the mischief due to the past enmity between them. The four then had a heated exchange of words and a scuffle took place. Bijay and Smruti had then reported the matter at Nayapalli police station on the basis of which Rabindra was summoned to appear before the police.

However, in the meantime, Bijay and Smruti received information that Abhay was present near the passport office. They waylaid Abhay and attacked him with a knife.“The two brothers Bijay and Smruti have been nabbed. A case has been registered,” a police officer said.

